Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Global Ports stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.36. Global Ports has a 52-week low of GBX 70.73 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £59.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

