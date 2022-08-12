Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Grows By 2,533.3%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 2,533.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

DENSO Trading Up 0.2 %

DNZOY opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.94. DENSO has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

