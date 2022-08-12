Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Rises By 2,400.0%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.5109 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.52%.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

