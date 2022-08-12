Short Interest in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW) Decreases By 32.3%

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPDBW opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. intends to focus on identifying a prospective target business in North America within the renewable and transition energy sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

