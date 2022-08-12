Short Interest in The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Declines By 40.7%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Westaim Stock Performance

Shares of Westaim stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Westaim has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Westaim had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 470.17%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

