Short Interest in Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Decreases By 32.6%

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the July 15th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,845,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Water Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of WTII opened at $0.00 on Friday. Water Technologies International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get Water Technologies International alerts:

Water Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

Receive News & Ratings for Water Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.