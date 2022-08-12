Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Decreases By 85.7%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 6.5 %

WHLRP opened at $5.22 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

