SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $28.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

SIBN stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $567.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.35.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $68,762.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $43,602.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,648.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $68,762.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,439 shares of company stock worth $365,329 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

