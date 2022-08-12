Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.95

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.44. Sientra shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 2,077,133 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $76.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Institutional Trading of Sientra

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 498.54% and a negative net margin of 71.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 414.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 253,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 204,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 529,389 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,861,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.