Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $1,213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,934,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $1,213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $9,934,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $209,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,616,417.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

SILK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

