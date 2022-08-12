SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Akira Takata Sells 2,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Akira Takata sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $271,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,693.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Akira Takata also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Akira Takata sold 240 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $32,750.40.

SiTime Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SITM stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.23. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.61. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $127.01 and a 52 week high of $341.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,847,000 after buying an additional 22,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,147,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,627,000 after buying an additional 48,087 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 15.7% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 428,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,864,000 after buying an additional 58,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SiTime by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

