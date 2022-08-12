SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells $32,750.40 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $32,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,070.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, August 11th, Akira Takata sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $271,240.00.

SITM opened at $134.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.35 and its 200 day moving average is $190.23. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.01 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 30.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITM. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

