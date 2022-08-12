Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $1,883,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.9 %

SNA stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.82 and its 200 day moving average is $211.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

