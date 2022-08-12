Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after buying an additional 137,474 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.9 %

SNA opened at $228.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.40. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

