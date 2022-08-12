SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 839.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWX opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $38.48.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.