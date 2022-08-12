Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives C$54.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Stelco Stock Performance

TSE STLC opened at C$36.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$30.20 and a twelve month high of C$56.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.70.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

