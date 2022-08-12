Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
Tenaz Energy stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. Tenaz Energy has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.02.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenaz Energy (ATUUF)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.