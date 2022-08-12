Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of 1Life Healthcare Call Options (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 9,255 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 179% compared to the average daily volume of 3,323 call options.

1Life Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.52. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. Analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,692,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,134 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $22,685,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.