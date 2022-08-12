Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of 1Life Healthcare Call Options (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 9,255 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 179% compared to the average daily volume of 3,323 call options.
1Life Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ONEM stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.52. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $25.50.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. Analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
