StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

