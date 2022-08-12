StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CLBS stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 137,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Caladrius Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

