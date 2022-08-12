Stratex International (LON:STI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Stratex International Plc (LON:STI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Stratex International shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,832,383 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.50.

Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

