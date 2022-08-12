Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Purchases C$703,980.00 in Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,896,131.02.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$40.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.66. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$21.90 and a 1 year high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 7.5200006 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital lowered Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.95.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

