SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Holdings Increased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 454.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,941,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $455.21 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $355.37 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $415.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.53.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

