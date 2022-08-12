SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.14. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $94,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
