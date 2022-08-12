Swiss National Bank Acquires 136,400 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Kellogg worth $71,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $11,000,936.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,877,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,188,102. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg Trading Down 0.2 %

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

K stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.50.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.