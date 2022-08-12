Swiss National Bank Acquires 159,800 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,625,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of MGM Resorts International worth $68,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

