Swiss National Bank Acquires 24,500 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Abiomed worth $65,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

Abiomed Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $290.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.83. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.