Swiss National Bank Acquires 57,500 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of J. M. Smucker worth $63,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $132.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

