Swiss National Bank Acquires 66,900 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.45% of Quest Diagnostics worth $72,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,012 shares of company stock worth $47,193,071 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. Bank of America dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Shares of DGX opened at $140.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.24.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

