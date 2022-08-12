Swiss National Bank Acquires 789,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,449,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 789,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of PG&E worth $77,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PG&E by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 20.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.