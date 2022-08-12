Swiss National Bank Acquires 83,800 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.46% of Steel Dynamics worth $71,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 52,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 36,287 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 22.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Insider Activity

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STLD opened at $83.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

