Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $62,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.00.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRL opened at $226.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

