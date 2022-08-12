Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $73,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $192.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

