Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of NVR worth $64,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,708,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR Trading Down 0.1 %

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,388.31 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,231.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,517.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $82.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

