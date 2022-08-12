Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Pool worth $73,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pool by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,113,000 after acquiring an additional 68,052 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,391,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,296,000 after purchasing an additional 158,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.56.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $375.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

