Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 532,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Clorox worth $73,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Clorox by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox stock opened at $144.61 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average is $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

