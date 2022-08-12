Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,519,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of NortonLifeLock worth $66,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

NLOK stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

