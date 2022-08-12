Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $76,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

J opened at $128.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group Announces Dividend

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

