Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of EPAM Systems worth $72,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.8% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.71.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $435.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,973 shares of company stock worth $21,113,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.