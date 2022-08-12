Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.45% of Quest Diagnostics worth $72,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 200.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $140.57 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.24.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,012 shares of company stock valued at $47,193,071. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.