Swiss National Bank Buys 105,700 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.45% of Omnicom Group worth $78,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102,237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $72.18 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

