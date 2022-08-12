Swiss National Bank Buys 1,388,800 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Kimco Realty worth $65,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.6% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

