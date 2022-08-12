Swiss National Bank Buys 1,470 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of NVR worth $64,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of NVR by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after buying an additional 74,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,649,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,954,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $4,388.31 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,231.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,517.87.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $82.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,577.50.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

