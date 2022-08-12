Swiss National Bank Buys 28,800 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $73,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SEDG opened at $319.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.62, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.09 and a 200-day moving average of $282.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.24.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

