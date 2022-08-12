Swiss National Bank Buys 66,000 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.45% of Eastman Chemical worth $65,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $70,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EMN opened at $99.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

