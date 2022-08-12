Swiss National Bank Buys 794,400 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,640,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Amcor worth $75,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $46,418,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,602,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,477,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after buying an additional 810,866 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

