Swiss National Bank Buys 89,300 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $78,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.96. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

