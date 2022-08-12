Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $63,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $1,892,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.1 %

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $206.89 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

