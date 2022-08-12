Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Avery Dennison worth $62,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.7 %

AVY opened at $198.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.72. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.