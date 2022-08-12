Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Restaurant Brands International worth $73,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 466,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,214,000 after buying an additional 346,225 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 195.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 574,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 87,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

